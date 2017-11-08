Victim ID'd in homicide on S. Railroad St. in Phenix City

Phenix City police are investigating a homicide on South Railroad Street and the victim has now been identified.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating a homicide on South Railroad Street and the victim has now been identified.More >>
A 1967 Auburn murderer’s parole has been revoked until 2022. Edward Seibold,71, shot and stabbed 9-year-old Mary Lynn Sinclair, killing her in her sleep.More >>
A 1967 Auburn murderer’s parole has been revoked until 2022. Edward Seibold,71, shot and stabbed 9-year-old Mary Lynn Sinclair, killing her in her sleep.More >>
The American Red Cross is assisting nine families following a fire at Overlook Club Apartments.More >>
The American Red Cross is assisting nine families following a fire at Overlook Club Apartments.More >>
Several firefighters are on the scene on Buena Vista Rd. following a fire.More >>
Several firefighters are on the scene on Buena Vista Rd. following a fire.More >>
A road in Smiths Station is blocked off following an accident. Officials say U.S. 280 431 on Lee Road 379 near a Marathon gas station is blocked off.More >>
A road in Smiths Station is blocked off following an accident. Officials say U.S. 280 431 on Lee Road 379 near a Marathon gas station is blocked off.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman and her infant child on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.More >>
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman and her infant child on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.More >>
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase across state lines with a child in the vehicle.More >>
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase across state lines with a child in the vehicle.More >>
It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.More >>
It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.More >>