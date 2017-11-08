Victim ID'd in homicide on S. Railroad St. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police are investigating a homicide on South Railroad Street and the victim has now been identified.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jennifer Chambers.

Early Wednesday around 1 a.m. officers were called to a shooting and found Chambers dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Chambers was pronounced dead at around 3:50 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Chambers' body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

If you have any questions or information about this incident please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

