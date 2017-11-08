Parole revoked for 1967 Auburn murderer

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) – A 1967 Auburn murderer’s parole has been revoked until 2022.

Edward Seibold,71, shot and stabbed 9-year-old Mary Lynn Sinclair, killing her in her sleep.

He also shot, stabbed, and killed the little girls best friend, 8-year-old Mary Durant, who was spending the night.

The killer was sentenced to life in prison.

