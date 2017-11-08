Point University responds after softball students dressed up as Madea with blackface

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) – Point University is responding after two softball students dressed up as Madea with blackface for a Halloween party.

President Dean Collins says the university’s athletic director, the two softball coaches and the students have been disciplined.

“While no action that we take now to address this specific incident is going to be a satisfactory response to many who see differing sides of this issue, that is not our primary goal,” Collins said. “We recognize that we cannot solve the deep societal problem of racism in our country with these immediate actions.”

The university does not disclose the specific disciplinary action taken towards students and faculty.

