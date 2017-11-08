CPD investigating shooting at Stoneybrook Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Stoneybrook Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers were called out to the 7000 block of Stoneybrook Dr. regarding a shooting in the area.

The victim was taken to St. Francis after he was shot in the right thigh.

No suspects have been named in this incident.

