Premiere date announced for 'American Idol' reboot

The American Red Cross is assisting nine families following a fire at Overlook Club Apartments.More >>
The American Red Cross is assisting nine families following a fire at Overlook Club Apartments.More >>
Several firefighters are on the scene on Buena Vista Rd. following a fire.More >>
Several firefighters are on the scene on Buena Vista Rd. following a fire.More >>
A road in Smiths Station is blocked off following an accident. Officials say U.S. 280 431 on Lee Road 379 near a Marathon gas station is blocked off.More >>
A road in Smiths Station is blocked off following an accident. Officials say U.S. 280 431 on Lee Road 379 near a Marathon gas station is blocked off.More >>
Chick-fil-A is celebrating the 125th anniversary of “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” the University of Georgia vs. Auburn University football game, in an unique way.More >>
Chick-fil-A is celebrating the 125th anniversary of “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” the University of Georgia vs. Auburn University football game, in an unique way.More >>
Fans have long awaited the arrival of ‘American Idol’s’ new season with new judges and now they know when the wait will come to an end.More >>
Fans have long awaited the arrival of ‘American Idol’s’ new season with new judges and now they know when the wait will come to an end.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.More >>
It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.More >>
Republican Roy Moore maintains an 11 percent lead over Democrat Doug Jones in a new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research.More >>
Republican Roy Moore maintains an 11 percent lead over Democrat Doug Jones in a new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research.More >>