Chick-fil-A opens one-day 'Rivalry Restaurant'

Chick-fil-A is celebrating the 125th anniversary of “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” the University of Georgia vs. Auburn University football game, in a unique way.

Near the Georgia-Alabama state line in West Point, Ga, Chick-fil-A is opening a “Rivalry Restaurant,” a one-day-only restaurant experience on Saturday, Nov. 11 beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The restaurant will offer free food, customized mini-cows, face painting, a viewing of the game, and more all atop a makeshift football field, where guests can enjoy a game before the big game begins.

Half of the restaurant will be decorated in Georgia colors and the other half in Auburn colors and former UGA quarterback David Greene and Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes will be in attendance supporting their sides of the restaurant.

The restaurant will be located at 400 3rd Ave., West Point, Ga. The event is free of charge.

