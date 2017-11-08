Special Report: Chambers County Jail to get an extreme makeover

A man has been arrested on numerous counts of financial card theft, identity fraud, and financial exploitation of the elderly.More >>
Columbus police need your help finding a murder suspect. A gunman opened fire on February 10 around 12:40 p.m. killing Eric Parker.More >>
The James C. Morgan Detention Facility Jail has the size to hold 135 inmates with 119 of those designated for males and 16 for females. With a growing demand to house more inmates, the county feels the time is now for jail renovations.More >>
The Homicide Unit of the Columbus Police Department is investigating they city’s 36th homicide of the year. The Muscogee County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Kuamane Ford died after being shot in the head Tuesday night on Sherwood Avenue.More >>
Close to 800 high school students got a special treat earlier this week at the National Infantry Museum. They teamed up with veterans for a so-called day of learning and interaction. They came from more than a dozen high schools in the Columbus area.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Former President Barack Obama is to appear for jury duty in downtown Chicago.More >>
One-year-old Gus was the product of an embryo created by Megan Barker’s daughter and son-in-law, who are medically unable to conceive. Barker carried and gave birth to Gus. She's doing it again to give Gus a sibling.More >>
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.More >>
