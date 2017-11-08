American Red Cross assisting 9 families displaced after Overlook Club Apt. fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The American Red Cross is assisting nine families following a fire at Overlook Club Apartments on Tuesday.

The organization is giving financial assistance for emergency food, clothing and housing.

The Red Cross is encouraging all households to have working smoke alarms in your home and to have a plan on how to quickly escape in case of a fire.

“Having a game plan in place is essential for all households so everyone knows what they should do when an emergency occurs,” said Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director for the Red Cross of West Central Georgia. “Right now is the perfect time for West Central Georgia residents to create or update their plan and check that their smoke alarms are working.”

The Red Cross recommends two easy steps to help protect your home and to increase your chances of surviving a fire:

1. Create and practice a fire escape plan, and install and maintain smoke alarms.

Home fire plans should include at least two ways to escape from every room of your home.

Select a meeting spot at a safe distance from your home where family members can meet after a fire.

Discuss the plan with everyone in the household and practice it at least twice a year. Make sure that you practice that plan until every member of your household can escape in less than two minutes.

1. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half.

Place smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms.

Test smoke alarms once a month. Change the batteries at least once a year - if your model requires it.

Teach children what the smoke alarm sounds like and practice escaping your home in two minutes or less.

