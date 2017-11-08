American Red Cross helping 10 families displaced after two Columbus fires

The Homicide Unit of the Columbus Police Department is investigating they city’s 36th homicide of the year. The Muscogee County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Kuamane Ford died after being shot in the head Tuesday night on Sherwood Avenue.More >>
It's a celebration of the valor, achievement or service of our united states military. Seventeen people from across the state are now part of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2017.
A man has been arrested on numerous counts of financial card theft, identity fraud, and financial exploitation of the elderly.
Close to 800 high school students got a special treat earlier this week at the National Infantry Museum. They teamed up with veterans for a so-called day of learning and interaction. They came from more than a dozen high schools in the Columbus area.
The American Red Cross is assisting nine families following a fire at Overlook Club Apartments.
The dog's owner says she's unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.
