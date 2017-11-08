Two area high schools hold college signing ceremonies - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Two area high schools hold college signing ceremonies

By Dave Platta, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM) (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)
(Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM) (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)

(WTVM) – Two area high schools held ceremonies on the first day of the fall early signing period.

Harris County’s Jessika Carter signed to play basketball at Mississippi State, while softball players Morgan Charter (Anderson) and Sydney Shackelford (Middle Georgia State) also accepted scholarships.

At Central High School, two softball players signed. Gracie Deaton will head to Alabama-Huntsville, while Tatyana Wyatt will attend CVCC.

Watch extended interviews with Wednesday's signees in the video clips above.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Local SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Two area high schools hold college signing ceremonies

    Two area high schools hold college signing ceremonies

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 4:51 PM EST2017-11-08 21:51:29 GMT
    (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)(Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)
    (WTVM) – Two area high schools held ceremonies on the first day of the fall early signing period. Harris County’s Jessika Carter signed to play basketball at Mississippi State, while softball players Morgan Charter (Anderson) and Sydney Shackelford (Middle Georgia State) also accepted scholarships. At Central High School, two softball players signed. Gracie Deaton will head to Alabama-Huntsville, while Tatyana Wyatt will attend CVCC. Watch extended interviews with Wedne...More >>
    (WTVM) – Two area high schools held ceremonies on the first day of the fall early signing period. Harris County’s Jessika Carter signed to play basketball at Mississippi State, while softball players Morgan Charter (Anderson) and Sydney Shackelford (Middle Georgia State) also accepted scholarships. At Central High School, two softball players signed. Gracie Deaton will head to Alabama-Huntsville, while Tatyana Wyatt will attend CVCC. Watch extended interviews with Wedne...More >>

  • SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 13

    SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 13

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 11:49 PM EST2017-11-08 04:49:25 GMT
    (Source: WTVM Sports Leader 9)(Source: WTVM Sports Leader 9)

    It's playoff time for area high school football teams and for the schools that haven't had a long history of success playing in November is special. For Schley County hosting Turner County is special and it's our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

    More >>

    It's playoff time for area high school football teams and for the schools that haven't had a long history of success playing in November is special. For Schley County hosting Turner County is special and it's our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • CVCC Pirates fall to Gordon State Tuesday night

    CVCC Pirates fall to Gordon State Tuesday night

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 11:55 PM EST2017-11-08 04:55:54 GMT
    K’Vontae Williams drives to the basket in CVCC’s season opener 71-68 loss to Gordon State. (Source: Dave Platta/WTVM Sports)K’Vontae Williams drives to the basket in CVCC’s season opener 71-68 loss to Gordon State. (Source: Dave Platta/WTVM Sports)

    The season opener didn't exactly go to plan for the Chattahoochee Valley Pirates. With six of the 13 players on the roster suspended for a game for breaking team rules, the Pirates fell to the Gordon State Highlanders 71-68 on Tuesday night at Key Hall.

    More >>

    The season opener didn't exactly go to plan for the Chattahoochee Valley Pirates. With six of the 13 players on the roster suspended for a game for breaking team rules, the Pirates fell to the Gordon State Highlanders 71-68 on Tuesday night at Key Hall.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly