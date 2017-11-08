Two area high schools hold college signing ceremonies

(WTVM) – Two area high schools held ceremonies on the first day of the fall early signing period.

Harris County’s Jessika Carter signed to play basketball at Mississippi State, while softball players Morgan Charter (Anderson) and Sydney Shackelford (Middle Georgia State) also accepted scholarships.

At Central High School, two softball players signed. Gracie Deaton will head to Alabama-Huntsville, while Tatyana Wyatt will attend CVCC.

Watch extended interviews with Wednesday's signees in the video clips above.

