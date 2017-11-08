Phenix City elementary students participate in flying air show

A man has been arrested on numerous counts of financial card theft, identity fraud, and financial exploitation of the elderly.More >>
The Homicide Unit of the Columbus Police Department is investigating they city’s 36th homicide of the year. The Muscogee County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Kuamane Ford died after being shot in the head Tuesday night on Sherwood Avenue.More >>
The American Red Cross is assisting nine families following a fire at Overlook Club Apartments.More >>
A Columbus man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist was in court this afternoon.More >>
It's a celebration of the valor, achievement or service of our united states military. Seventeen people from across the state are now part of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2017.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
Several flyers with the words “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” were found posted around the Coastal Carolina University campus; the papers were not approved by the school and were removed, per the university’s policy.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
