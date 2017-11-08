Man arrested for shooting into Auburn home; no injuries reported

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – An Auburn man has been arrested after shooting into a home.

On Wednesday, Auburn police arrested 32-year-old Clinton Slagle from Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

On Tuesday night at about 9:15 p.m., Auburn police responded to a call of a gunshot being fired at a home in the 200 block of E. Drake Avenue.

The resident reported that someone fired a single gunshot into their home while they were inside.

An investigation into the incident resulted in Slagle, who is the victim’s next-door neighbor, being developed as a suspect.

Further investigation revealed that Slagle was responsible for firing the gunshot.

A search of his home resulted in Slagle being located inside and taken into custody on a warrant charging him with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

No injuries were reported and there was minor damage.

Slagle was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.