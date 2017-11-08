Mother of man found killed on Sherwood Avenue speaks

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Homicide Unit of the Columbus Police Department is investigating the city’s 36th homicide of the year.

The Muscogee County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Kuamane Ford died after being shot in the head Tuesday night on Sherwood Avenue.

Ford was being sought by police days before his death for questioning in another homicide earlier this year.

Ford’s mother says her son didn’t deserve to die.

"I don't wish this on nobody," says Netra Ford.

Netra Ford visited the scene earlier Wednesday.

She stood near the blood splattered spot where her son was killed just feet away from a cemetery and Greater Bellwood Baptist Church.

Investigators say he was shot dead inside an SUV on Sherwood Avenue near 44th Street.

“It was someone inside that car that he trusted and you best believe I will find out,” says Ford’s Mother.

Ford's death comes 5 days after Columbus police reported they were searching for him along with another man for questioning in the 27th homicide of this year that took the life of 19-year-old Takeila Johnson.

“He didn't do it but he knew who did, he was there. He didn't do it but he knows who did. It was only to keep him quiet that was it and he wasn't going to tell on nobody my son was going to go to jail like he supposed to,” says Ford’s Aunt Teresa Dorsey.

Ford's father says he spoke to his son earlier this week urging him to go to the police.

“I seen him on the news and I asked him what the situation is son and he told me what it was and I told him why he was on the news and I told him to go turn himself in,” says Ford’s Father Clance Ford.

While CPD investigates Ford's death, they are continuing to look for Aubrey Crittenden who police believe knows more about Johnson's death.

She died October 3 after being shot during a drive-by shooting Labor Day Weekend along Ewart Avenue in East Columbus.

Police say a car with two to three men inside drove down the street shooting at people and Johnson was the victim that night.

Crittenden is also wanted for cruelty to children, reckless conduct, criminal trespass, simple battery and felony probation violation.

We spoke to Pastor Adrian Chester of Greater Bellwood Baptist Church. He says many of his members were in choir rehearsal at the time the shooting occurred.

Police have not said if they have suspects in this killing. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

