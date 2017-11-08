Mother of man found killed on Sherwood Avenue speaks

A man has been arrested on numerous counts of financial card theft, identity fraud, and financial exploitation of the elderly.More >>
Close to 800 high school students got a special treat earlier this week at the National Infantry Museum. They teamed up with veterans for a so-called day of learning and interaction. They came from more than a dozen high schools in the Columbus area.
The Homicide Unit of the Columbus Police Department is investigating they city's 36th homicide of the year. The Muscogee County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Kuamane Ford died after being shot in the head Tuesday night on Sherwood Avenue.
The American Red Cross is assisting nine families following a fire at Overlook Club Apartments.
It's a celebration of the valor, achievement or service of our united states military. Seventeen people from across the state are now part of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2017.
The dog's owner says she's unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
The Christmas Cave is celebrating the holiday for its second annual year with a self-guided light display tour in a cave in Minford, Ohio.
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket-writing agreement with many local parishes, pending an internal review. The suspension and review result from a FOX 8 undercover investigative series.
