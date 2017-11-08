CSU men's basketball beats LaGrange College in final pre-season game

In the final tune-up before the regular season, the Columbus State University men’s basketball team downed LaGrange College 84-67 on Wednesday night at home in the Lumpkin Center.More >>
Playoffs get underway in Alabama and Georgia this week, and for Schley County, it’s uncharted waters. It’s the first time they’ve made the post season in nearly a decade.More >>
It's playoff time for area high school football teams and for the schools that haven't had a long history of success playing in November is special. For Schley County hosting Turner County is special and it's our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.More >>
The season opener didn't exactly go to plan for the Chattahoochee Valley Pirates. With six of the 13 players on the roster suspended for a game for breaking team rules, the Pirates fell to the Gordon State Highlanders 71-68 on Tuesday night at Key Hall.More >>
