The Simple Greek restaurant coming to Uptown Columbus

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
The Homicide Unit of the Columbus Police Department is investigating they city’s 36th homicide of the year. The Muscogee County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Kuamane Ford died after being shot in the head Tuesday night on Sherwood Avenue.More >>
The Greater Columbus Fair is now here in the fountain city. The festivities start Thursday, November 9 and it will last ten days at the Columbus Civic Center.More >>
Folks who visit the Uptown Columbus area will soon have a new restaurant to visit. According to the Uptown Columbus Facebook page, The Simple Greek restaurant will be opening soon at 1228 Broadway.More >>
Columbus police need your help finding a murder suspect. A gunman opened fire on February 10 around 12:40 p.m. killing Eric Parker.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting on South Railroad Street and the victim has now been identified. Friends and neighbors who knew the victim are remembering her.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Professor Joseph Mifsud has disappeared. He fits the description of Foreign Contact 1 in the FBI's affidavit against candidate Trump's former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.More >>
