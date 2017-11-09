Police searching for suspect, car in Eufaula neighborhood thefts

Police are searching for a suspect seen near the area of several crimes in a Eufaula neighborhood.

According to investigators, witnesses have reported seeing a Ford Crown Victoria in the Chewalla Heights neighborhood during the time a number of thefts were reported. The crimes happened early Wednesday morning.

The car is grayish or tan in color and has a Georgia license plate.

If you recognize the car or the person driving it you are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit Division at 334-687-1200. To leave information anonymously, call 334-687-7100.

