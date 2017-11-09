Police searching for suspect, car in Eufaula neighborhood thefts

Three men found guilty of separate charges in a Columbus murder will be sentenced Thursday. A’kevious Powell, Derain Waller, and Jaquawn Clark were accused of murdering Demonde Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park in 2016.More >>
Three men found guilty of separate charges in a Columbus murder will be sentenced Thursday. A’kevious Powell, Derain Waller, and Jaquawn Clark were accused of murdering Demonde Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park in 2016.More >>
Columbus police need your help finding a murder suspect. A gunman opened fire on February 10 around 12:40 p.m. killing Eric Parker.More >>
Columbus police need your help finding a murder suspect. A gunman opened fire on February 10 around 12:40 p.m. killing Eric Parker.More >>
The James C. Morgan Detention Facility Jail has the size to hold 135 inmates with 119 of those designated for males and 16 for females. With a growing demand to house more inmates, the county feels the time is now for jail renovations.More >>
The James C. Morgan Detention Facility Jail has the size to hold 135 inmates with 119 of those designated for males and 16 for females. With a growing demand to house more inmates, the county feels the time is now for jail renovations.More >>
The Greater Columbus Fair is now here in the fountain city. The festivities start Thursday, November 9 and it will last ten days at the Columbus Civic Center.More >>
The Greater Columbus Fair is now here in the fountain city. The festivities start Thursday, November 9 and it will last ten days at the Columbus Civic Center.More >>
Folks who visit the Uptown Columbus area will soon have a new restaurant to visit. According to the Uptown Columbus Facebook page, The Simple Greek restaurant will be opening soon at 1228 Broadway.More >>
Folks who visit the Uptown Columbus area will soon have a new restaurant to visit. According to the Uptown Columbus Facebook page, The Simple Greek restaurant will be opening soon at 1228 Broadway.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a retired Navy veteran with the murder of Virginia native Ashanti Billie.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a retired Navy veteran with the murder of Virginia native Ashanti Billie.More >>
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.More >>
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
The headlines are enough to keep you scratching your head, but Facebook says it's for a good cause and could keep you safe later.More >>
The headlines are enough to keep you scratching your head, but Facebook says it's for a good cause and could keep you safe later.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>