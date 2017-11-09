News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Thursday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Thursday.

Phenix City woman murdered on South Railroad Street; neighbors react

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jennifer Chambers. Early Wednesday around 1 a.m., officers were called to a shooting and found Chambers dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Man arrested for shooting into Auburn home; no injuries reported

On Wednesday, Auburn police arrested 32-year-old Clinton Slagle from Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Columbus Symphony Orchestra celebrating military veterans in concert

The program will include selections of patriotic music from the Revolutionary War to present day. “A Celebration of America’s Veterans” concert will be held on Thursday, November 9th at 7:30 p.m.

Circle K launches campaign to support community schools

Circle K’s Fuel for Schools campaign begins Thursday, Nov. 9 at participating locations. If you get gas at a specifically marked fuel pump, one cent of every gallon of fuel will support a participating local school with resources, technology needs, teacher incentives, and more.

Chick-fil-A opens one-day 'Rivalry Restaurant'

Near the Georgia-Alabama state line in West Point, Ga, Chick-fil-A is opening a “Rivalry Restaurant,” a one-day-only restaurant experience on Saturday, Nov. 11 beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Bentley allegedly ordered ALEA head to be ready to arrest wife

Former Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Spencer Collier’s attorney made that allegation in a court filing Friday, a response to Bentley’s motion to dismiss Collier’s wrongful termination lawsuit against the former governor.

Greater Columbus Fair runs November 9-19

The festivities start Thursday, November 9 and it will last ten days at the Columbus Civic Center. Click here to see hours of operation, ticket prices, and special discount nights

Man arrested for numerous financial crimes, exploiting the elderly

On Monday, The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Pritchett and charged him with 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud, and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person.

List: Veterans Day deals across the Chattahoochee Valley

Several businesses and restaurants across the Chattahoochee Valley are honoring retired and active duty members of the Armed Forces for Veterans Day. Click here to find some great deals for our servicemen and women.

