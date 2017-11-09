News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Thursday

The Homicide Unit of the Columbus Police Department is investigating they city’s 36th homicide of the year. The Muscogee County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Kuamane Ford died after being shot in the head Tuesday night on Sherwood Avenue.More >>
The Homicide Unit of the Columbus Police Department is investigating they city’s 36th homicide of the year. The Muscogee County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Kuamane Ford died after being shot in the head Tuesday night on Sherwood Avenue.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Thursday.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Thursday.More >>
A man has been arrested on numerous counts of financial card theft, identity fraud, and financial exploitation of the elderly.More >>
A man has been arrested on numerous counts of financial card theft, identity fraud, and financial exploitation of the elderly.More >>
Close to 800 high school students got a special treat earlier this week at the National Infantry Museum. They teamed up with veterans for a so-called day of learning and interaction. They came from more than a dozen high schools in the Columbus area.More >>
Close to 800 high school students got a special treat earlier this week at the National Infantry Museum. They teamed up with veterans for a so-called day of learning and interaction. They came from more than a dozen high schools in the Columbus area.More >>
The James C. Morgan Detention Facility Jail has the size to hold 135 inmates with 119 of those designated for males and 16 for females. With a growing demand to house more inmates, the county feels the time is now for jail renovations.More >>
The James C. Morgan Detention Facility Jail has the size to hold 135 inmates with 119 of those designated for males and 16 for females. With a growing demand to house more inmates, the county feels the time is now for jail renovations.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>