FIRST TO ALERT: It's a wet start to the day. Read when the rain will move out.

(WTVM) - We're waking up to wet conditions around the Valley with light to moderate rainfall falling for most. The wet weather will take us through the morning and start to dry out after lunch. The clouds will stick around all day with temperatures staying near 60.

Sunshine returns in full force for Friday with highs in the upper 60s. For the weekend temperatures will take another dip - highs will be in the low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Clouds and an isolated rain chance come back for Sunday but the coverage will stay low.

Going into next week the weather will be quiet, sunny and seasonable with highs near 70 each day.

