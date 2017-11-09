Men found guilty in Double Churches murder trial sentenced

Three men found guilty of separate charges in a Columbus murder have been sentenced.

A judge sentenced Akevious Powell to two consecutive life sentences with parole for felony murder and armed robbery charges.

Derain Waller has been sentenced to life without parole for felony murder, a concurrent life sentence for armed robbery and 5 years for possession of a gun.

Jacquawn Clark has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for an armed robbery charge.

A’kevious Powell, Derain Waller, and Jaquawn Clark were accused of murdering Demonde Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park in 2016.

Simple humanity failed my son. Those convicted in DJ’s case need to be held responsible. Maximum sentencing under the law. - Sheila Foye . — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) November 9, 2017

A jury came back with a split decision for the three defendants.

Powell and Waller were found guilty of felony murder. Clark escaped a murder conviction and was found guilty of armed robbery.

