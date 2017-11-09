Sentencing begins for men found guilty in Double Churches murder trial

The Greater Columbus Fair is now here in the fountain city. The festivities start Thursday, November 9 and it will last ten days at the Columbus Civic Center.More >>
Folks who visit the Uptown Columbus area will soon have a new restaurant to visit. According to the Uptown Columbus Facebook page, The Simple Greek restaurant will be opening soon at 1228 Broadway.More >>
The James C. Morgan Detention Facility Jail has the size to hold 135 inmates with 119 of those designated for males and 16 for females. With a growing demand to house more inmates, the county feels the time is now for jail renovations.More >>
Three men found guilty of separate charges in a Columbus murder will be sentenced Thursday. A’kevious Powell, Derain Waller, and Jaquawn Clark were accused of murdering Demonde Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park in 2016.More >>
Columbus police need your help finding a murder suspect. A gunman opened fire on February 10 around 12:40 p.m. killing Eric Parker.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.More >>
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a retired Navy veteran with the murder of Virginia native Ashanti Billie.More >>
Target and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the fidget spinners in question were not recommended for kids, according to the Public Interest Research Group.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
