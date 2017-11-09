Sentencing begins for men found guilty in Double Churches murder - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Sentencing begins for men found guilty in Double Churches murder trial

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Three men found guilty of separate charges in a Columbus murder will be sentenced Thursday.

A’kevious Powell, Derain Waller, and Jaquawn Clark were accused of murdering Demonde Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park in 2016.

A jury came back with a split decision for the three defendants.

Powell and Waller were found guilty of felony murder.  Clark escaped a murder conviction and was found guilty of armed robbery.

Their sentencing hearing begins at 2 p.m.

