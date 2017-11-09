President and CEO selected for Phenix City/Russell Co. Chamber

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The president and CEO of the Phenix City/Russell County Chamber has been announced.

Dennis Beson comes highly recommended by many leaders and he has years of Chamber and management experience.

The Chamber partnered with Swingbridge Consulting, LLC out of Charlotte, North Carolina to provide oversight for the executive search.

He will begin work officially on January 2, 2018. He will be relocating to the area at the end of November.

"We had many strong candidates from throughout the country. Dennis Beson was the ideal choice,” the Chamber’s Search Committee Melissa Gauntt, said.

Beson most recently served as the President/CEO of the Junction City, Kansas Chamber and is currently attending the U.S. Chamber’s Institute for Organization Management program at the University of Georgia will an anticipated graduation date in 2019.

“I am honored to join the Phenix City/Russell County Chamber of Commerce,” said Beson. “The Chamber’s work is vital to the business community and I look forward to working with the Chamber’s board, volunteers, staff and greater community to grow the organization and to promote the interest and ensure the livelihood of local businesses.”

