Victim releases statement following Roy Moore sex allegations

(WTVM) – One of the victims has released a statement following the Roy Moore sex allegations.

Gloria Deason, who was 18 at the time, says Moore began taking her on dates that included bottles of Mateus Rose wine when the legal drinking age was 19 in Alabama, according to the Washington Post.

“I stand by my word and have no further comment at this time,” said Deason.

Her attorney, Paula Cobia, says Deason is unaware of how the Washington Post received a tip about the allegations.

Cobia also says that Deason did not know any of the other women in the article. She was aware that this article would put her in the limelight and she thought about it before agreeing to the interview, according to Cobia.

"She just wanted to tell the truth," Cobia said. "There was nothing in this that would enhance their lives. This was not an easy thing to do, but she wanted to tell the truth,"

Deason no longer lives in Alabama, but Cobia says she seems to be doing fine.

