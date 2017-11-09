7 CVCC baseball players sign scholarships

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Seven baseball players from Chattahoochee Valley CC signed scholarships with four-year colleges on Thursday, the second day of the early signing period.

Pitcher Casey Cobb and outfielder Brandon Hill signed with Alabama.

Pitcher Cole Ganopulos is also heading to the SEC, signing with South Carolina.

Pitcher Hunter Phillips accepted an offer from South Alabama, Jacob Menders signed to pitch for VMI, and pitcher Charles Crosby is heading to Samford.

All six will begin play at the Division I level in 2018.

Pitcher Kendall Marshall signed with NAIA power Middle Georgia State and will transfer there in January and have three years of eligibility remaining.

