7 CVCC baseball players sign scholarships

It's playoff time for area high school football teams and for the schools that haven't had a long history of success playing in November is special. For Schley County hosting Turner County is special and it's our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.
In just two seasons, Darren Alford's taken Schley County from the bottom of 1-A to hosting a playoff game for the first time in 9 years.
Seven baseball players from Chattahoochee Valley CC signed scholarships with four-year colleges on Thursday, the second day of the early signing period.
In the final tune-up before the regular season, the Columbus State University men's basketball team downed LaGrange College 84-67 on Wednesday night at home in the Lumpkin Center.
