7 CVCC baseball players sign scholarships

By Dave Platta, Sports Director
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Seven baseball players from Chattahoochee Valley CC signed scholarships with four-year colleges on Thursday, the second day of the early signing period.

Pitcher Casey Cobb and outfielder Brandon Hill signed with Alabama.

Pitcher Cole Ganopulos is also heading to the SEC, signing with South Carolina.

Pitcher Hunter Phillips accepted an offer from South Alabama, Jacob Menders signed to pitch for VMI, and pitcher Charles Crosby is heading to Samford.

All six will begin play at the Division I level in 2018.

Pitcher Kendall Marshall signed with NAIA power Middle Georgia State and will transfer there in January and have three years of eligibility remaining.

    It's playoff time for area high school football teams and for the schools that haven't had a long history of success playing in November is special. For Schley County hosting Turner County is special and it's our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

    It's playoff time for area high school football teams and for the schools that haven't had a long history of success playing in November is special. For Schley County hosting Turner County is special and it's our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

    The stars, top teams and best nonconference games of the 2017-18 college basketball season.
    In just two seasons, Darren Alford's taken Schley County from the bottom of 1-A to hosting a playoff game for the first time in 9 years.

    In just two seasons, Darren Alford's taken Schley County from the bottom of 1-A to hosting a playoff game for the first time in 9 years.

