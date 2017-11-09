Politicians: Roy Moore should 'step aside' if sex allegations are true; Moore responds

(WTVM) - Politicians are calling for Roy Moore to step aside after a woman says she had a sexual encounter with him when she was 14 years old, according to the Washington Post. In a series of tweets, Roy Moore is now responding.

Reaction is pouring in from politicians.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

"These allegations are deeply disturbing. I will hold judgment until we know the facts. The people of Alabama deserve to know the truth and will make their own decisions."

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey releases statement on #RoyMoore sexual allegations.

Democratic nominee for Alabama U.S. Senate Doug Jones

Statement from the Democratic nominee for #Alabama U.S. Senate Doug Jones on the #RoyMoore sexual allegations.





Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell statement

MCCONNELL on Roy Moore: "If these allegations are true, he must step aside."

Sen. John McCain statement

The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of. — John McCain

In a series of tweets, Roy Moore responding to the allegations of sexual misconduct saying he has a duty to stand up and fight back against the forces of evil waging war on conservative values.

The Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me I’ve EVER faced!



We are are in the midst of a spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message. #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore

The forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal –– even inflict physical harm –– if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me. #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore

I believe you and I have a duty to stand up and fight back against the forces of evil waging an all-out war on our conservative values!



Our nation is at a crossroads right now — both spiritually and politically. #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore

Moore's Campain Chairman Bill Armistead says this is an attack on Moore's campaign:

Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today’s Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake. National liberal organizations know their chosen candidate Doug Jones is in a death spiral, and this is their last ditch Hail Mary. The Washington Post has already endorsed the Judge’s opponent, and for months, they have engaged in a systematic campaign to distort the truth about the Judge’s record and career and derail his campaign. In fact, just two days ago, the Foundation for Moral Law sent a retraction demand to the Post for the false stories they wrote about the Judge’s work and compensation. But apparently, there is no end to what the Post will allege. The Judge has been married to Kayla for nearly 33 years, has 4 children, and 5 grandchildren. He has been a candidate in four hotly-contested statewide political contests, twice as a gubernatorial candidate and twice as a candidate for chief justice. He has been a three-time candidate for local office, and he has been a national figure in two ground-breaking, judicial fights over religious liberty and traditional marriage. After over 40 years of public service, if any of these allegations were true, they would have been made public long before now. Judge Roy Moore is winning with a double-digit lead. So it is no surprise, with just over four weeks remaining, in a race for the U.S. Senate with national implications, that the Democratic Party and the country’s most liberal newspaper would come up with a fabrication of this kind. “This garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.” On Thursday, Judge Moore called the allegations by the Post “completely false and a desperate political attack."

Moore, the Republican nominee is set to face off against Democratic nominee Doug Jones in the election for the Alabama U.S. Senate seat vacated by now Attorney General Jeff Sessions on December 12.

