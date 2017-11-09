Auburn man killed in two-vehicle crash in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of an Auburn man Thursday morning.

Preston Anthony Massey, 27, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Impala he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-85 near Andrews Rd. in Opelika.

The crash Chevrolet remained in the roadway and was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a Lee County Deputy.

Massey was pronounced dead a short time later, while the deputy was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

