GHSA State Cheerleading Championships in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – This year’s GHSA State Cheerleading Championships is a big one as it is the 25th Anniversary of GHSA State Cheerleading.

Last years estimated economic impact was $1,980,000 for the City of Columbus.

Teams from all over the state traveling to the Columbus Civic Center to compete for State Championships in each of the respected classifications.

Below is a schedule of events:

Friday, Nov. 10

Session One: Doors open at 8:00 a.m.; Starts at 9:00 a.m.

Sectionals: AA, AAA,. AAAA

Session Two: Doors open at 1:00 p.m.; Starts at 2:00 p.m.

Sectionals: 5A, 6A, 7A

Session Three: Doors open at as soon as Session Two has been cleared; Starts at 7:00 p.m.

Finals: A and COED

Tickets: $12 per session

Saturday, Nov. 11

Session One: Doors open at 8:00 a.m.; Starts at 9:00 a.m.

Finals: AA, AAA, AAAA

Session Two: Doors open at 1:00 p.m.; Starts at 2:00 p.m.

Finals: 5A, 6A, 7A

Tickets: $12 per session

