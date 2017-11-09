GHSA State Cheerleading Championships in Columbus this weekend

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help several missing persons cold cases.More >>
The Greater Columbus Fair is calling the Columbus Civic Center it's home for the next 10 days, complete with rides, food, and fun. But the fair draws a crowd. We’re talking thousands; which means thousands will need a place to park their cars when they come to visit.More >>
Local organizations are hosting events for veterans and their families on Veterans Day.More >>
Several businesses and restaurants across the Chattahoochee Valley are honoring retired and active duty members of the Armed Forces for Veterans Day.More >>
Veterans Day is approaching and that means closures for the local government of Columbus. Here’s a list of local closures on November 10 in observance of Veterans Day.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Officials shut down the school while they investigate the 3-year-old's death.More >>
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >>
One of the people killed when a gunman opened fire at a small-town Texas church was a 56-year-old Sunday school teacher who relatives say threw herself in front of her 18-year-old grandson.More >>
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!More >>
A spokeswoman for the family of actor John Hillerman says the co-star of TV's "Magnum, P.I." has died.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
