Columbus man arrested for shooting at Stoneybrook Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have arrested a man following a shooting on Stoneybrook Dr.

Murshid Wilson, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, gun possession, marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related items and narcotic equipment.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and the victim was shot in his right thigh.

