TIMELINE: Roy Moore political career

(WTVM) – Roy Moore began his political career in Alabama in 1977 after serving in the military for years.

According to Roy Moore’s website, Judge Moore served as a full-time deputy district attorney in Etowah County from 1977-1982.

In 1984, he started a private practice.

In 1992, Moore became the judge of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit of Alabama.

In 2000, he was elected as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

From 2003-2012, Judge Moore served as president of the foundation for moral law in Montgomery.

In 2016, Judge Moore was suspended for prohibiting Alabama probate judges from issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

On Thursday, a woman says she had a sexual encounter with Roy Moore when she was 14 years old, according to The Washington Post.

Since that report was published, politicians have been calling for Moore to step aside if the sexual allegations are true.

