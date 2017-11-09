East Alabamians react to Roy Moore allegations

A woman says she had a sexual encounter with Roy Moore when she was 14 years old, according to The Washington Post.

Leigh Corfman says Moore, then 32-years-old, offered to stay with her while her mother went inside the courtroom for a child custody hearing.

Corfman says Moore asked for her phone number and a few days later he picked her up around the corner from her house in Gadsden and drove her to his home in the woods. Corman says he told her she was pretty and kissed her.

"It makes me wonder about their plans for other things and how they would be a good leader for me," says one Alabamian.

"I just wouldn't vote for him," says another.

During another visit, Corfman says Moore took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear, according to Corfman.

Three other women also say Moore pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. None of the women say that Moore forced them into any sort of sexual contact.

Moore responded to the allegations: "These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign," Moore, now 70, said.

Moore's Democratic candidate Doug Jones' campaign responded to these allegations saying, "Roy Moore needs to answer these serious charges."

