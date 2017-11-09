SEGMENT: Political professor on how sex allegations could impact Roy Moore Senate run

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A woman says she had a sexual encounter with Roy Moore when she was 14-years-old, according to The Washington Post.

How will these allegations impact Moore's run for the U.S. Senate?

Dr. Fred Gordon is the head of the Political Science Department at Columbus State University and he stopped by News Leader 9 to weigh in.

Watch the video above to see how allegations like these don't necessarily hurt as Moore is calling them fake news and we've seen in the past that many supporters agree or just don't care.

If Moore drops out of the race, what are the implications there?

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.