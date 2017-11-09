Columbus Circle K location hosts “Fueling our Schools” fundraiser

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One local Circle K location offering a chance to give back just for buying gas.

The "fueling our schools" fundraiser giving ten cents of every gallon of fuel purchased to Double Churches Middle School.

All you have to do is buy gas from one of the marked pumps at the Circle K on North Veterans and Northlake. They started this event last year and hope to continue every year.

“It's important to give back to the community. We try to participate in all of our local communities and we've got 360 Circle K's across the United states participating in this in different areas just to try to give back to the local communities,” said Eric Whitaker, Regional Director of Circle K stores.

The event went on Thursday two gift cards were also given away. Nearly 9,500 stores across the continent are participating.

