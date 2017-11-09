Columbus Technical College honors veterans at ceremony

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Veterans celebrated Thursday at Columbus Technical College.

A special ceremony took place in McCaulley Auditorium. Students and staff participating in the celebration along with Jordan High School's ROTC presenting the colors.

A special address was given by retired Staff Sergeant Marsha Brooks who served 20 years in the Army. Her grandfather served in World War II.

She spoke about what Veterans Day means to her.

“When I think of Veterans Day. I don't think of the active duty soldier as I think of the soldiers that can't stand with us today. Veterans Day for me is the celebration of those that cannot continue with the heritage like we can,” said SSG Brooks.

The event also had a "white table" ceremony which represents a placeholder for those who have not yet returned from war.

Last year, Columbus Tech had 911 veterans, dependents, active, or retired military personnel enrolled.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.