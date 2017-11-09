Traffic, parking to impact weekend events at Columbus Civic Center

“It's huge, the economic impact is incredible.”

The Greater Columbus Fair is calling the Columbus Civic Center it's home for the next 10 days, complete with rides, food, and fun.

Marketing Manager for the Columbus Civic Center, Robin Wallace says, it's an annual family-friendly event.

“The fair is right in front of the parking lot and it's in lots a and b," says Wallace.

But the fair draws a crowd. We’re talking thousands; which means thousands will need a place to park their cars when they come to visit.

Not to mention, the Georgia High School Association State Cheerleading Championships are being held at the same venue, the Columbus Civic Center, on November 10 and 11; the opening weekend of the fair.

“We still have lots c, d, e, and f. We still have several more parking lots, because south commons is a huge complex," says Wallace.

“There’s bus parking and they know exactly where they are going and where they are entering. We have it to where you're able to come right in the main gate. We’ll fill in the parking lots and then we will keep filling them up," says Wallace.

As a backup plan, overflow parking will be at the Civil War Naval Museum, just blocks away from the Columbus Civic Center.

With hotels sold out and restaurants expecting to be slammed with participants, travelers are asked to be cautious while in the area of Veterans Parkway, 4th Street, and Victory Drive, Wallace says extra traffic control will be present.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.