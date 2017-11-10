Veterans council hosts Veterans Day ceremony in LaGrange

The West Georgia Veterans’ Council will host a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11.

The service will take place at the Troup County Veterans Memorial adjacent to the Troup County Government Center.

The service will include singing, praying, and the laying of the wreath at the memorial. The West Georgia Veterans Council “Veteran of the Year” will also be announced.

Sgt. Maj. Claudia Turner of the U.S. Army Reserve will be the guest speaker.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

