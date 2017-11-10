News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Friday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Friday.

WaPo woman claims Roy Moore initiated sexual encounter when she was 14

A woman says she had a sexual encounter with Roy Moore when she was 14 years old, according to a piece in The Washington Post.

Man wanted for questioning in Ewart Ave. homicide, outstanding warrants

The Columbus Police Department is looking for a man wanted for outstanding warrants for his arrest as well as questioning in a September 2017 homicide.

GHSA State Cheerleading Championships in Columbus this weekend

Last years estimated economic impact was $1,980,000 for the City of Columbus.Teams from all over the state traveling to the Columbus Civic Center to compete for State Championships in each of the respected classifications.

Doctor: Hernandez's brain was severely damaged by disease

Dr. Ann McKee, director of Boston University's CTE Center, stressed she could not "connect the dots" between the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy and the behavior of the 27-year-old who hanged himself in April while serving life in prison for murder.

Montogomery judge rejects motion to dismiss Collier suit

The ruling, made late Thursday, preserved seven counts in the lawsuit against Bentley, including three counts of invasion of privacy, three counts of defamation and one count of conspiracy.

Men found guilty in Double Churches murder trial sentenced

A’kevious Powell, Derain Waller, and Jaquawn Clark were accused of murdering Demonde Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park in 2016.

Columbus man arrested for shooting at Stoneybrook Dr.

Murshid Wilson, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, gun possession, marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related items and narcotic equipment.

Auburn man killed in two-vehicle crash in Opelika

Preston Anthony Massey, 27, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Impala he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-85 near Andrews Rd. in Opelika.

LIST: Local government closures on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is approaching and that means closures for the local government of Columbus. Click here for a list of local closures on November 10 in observance of Veterans Day.

