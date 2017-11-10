Alabama voting law keeps Roy Moore's name on ballot

Allegations of sexual misconduct are placing Roy Moore’s candidacy in doubt.

Some politicians are suggesting the judge drop out of the race, while others are reminding many about what Alabama state law says.

According to state law, there can be no replacement of a party candidate up to 76 days before the election. We are now 31 days out from election day, therefore Moore cannot be replaced on the ballot.

If Moore decides to leave the race, his name will still be on the ballot since they’ve already been printed.

Voters can write in a candidate if they choose to do so Dec. 12.

Moore’s Democratic candidate, Doug Jones, will still have to be elected by vote in order to win the Alabama U.S. Senate election.

