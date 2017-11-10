$2M expected to pour into the Valley from GHSA Cheerleading Championship

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hundreds of cheerleaders and their coaches are in Columbus for the annual Georgia High School Association State Cheerleading Championship.



News Leader 9 was present this morning at the Columbus Civic Center, where the event is expected to be a big boost to the Columbus economy.



Hundreds of people from across the state are pouring into the Columbus Civic Center with excitement and anticipation as dozens of teams compete for the coveted state cheerleading championship title.



This year's Georgia High School Association State Cheerleading championship is celebrating 25 years of the annual event and it's one of the largest cheer events in the state.



“I have a senior at Chattahoochee High School, so this is our last year competing. We’ve been here for three years and it’s a great experience. We’re happy we can come and support Columbus,” says one parent and supporter of the championship.

Competitors from almost every high school in Georgia are in the Fountain City, meaning a boost for the local economy.



David Boyd with the Columbus Sports Council says this year about $2 million is expected to pour into the Valley.



“We’re looking at over 36,00 cheerleaders chasing their dreams of being a state champion”, says Boyd.



Boyd says teams as far as Valdosta to Atlanta are at the Civic Center representing and competing for their high schools.



He says between 17,000 to 18,000 spectators are expected to come to the civic center today and tomorrow.



Employees of the Civic Center are hoping those in town will also take advantage of the Greater Columbus Fair that is also hosted at the Civic Center.

