Uptown Columbus hosts 5th annual Fall Food Truck Festival

(COLUMBUS, GA) WTVM - Uptown Columbus & Atlanta Street Food Coalition will host the 5th Annual Food Truck Festival in Columbus Saturday.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge.

There will be 25 gourmet food trucks along with live music from DJ Dave Arwood.

Admission is $5 per person (cash only). Children 12 and younger are free.

Uptown Columbus will provide tables and chairs, but guests are welcome to bring their own too.

