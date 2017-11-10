Man still wanted in question to September drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are continuing to search for a man wanted in questioning to a drive-by shooting that took the life of a Columbus woman.

Police want to speak to 32-year-old Aubrey Crittenden about the murder of 19-year-old Takeila Johnson.

Johnson died September 3 after being shot along Ewart Avenue.

Crittenden is known to hang out in the Ewart and Coolidge Avenue areas of Columbus.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Crittenden is or has any information as to his whereabouts to please call 911.

Police are also asking anyone with any information on the murder of Takelia Johnson to please call Sgt. M. Dahnke at 706-225-4296.

