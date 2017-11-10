Macy's offers discounts for Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In observance of Veterans Day this Friday, Macy's is offering a discount to all active and retired military.

Macy's will celebrate our Veterans with an all-day salute Saturday

Refreshments will be offered as well as giveaways.

Store managers say this is just another way to thank those who have and are serving our country.

Macy’s Store Manager, Jill Lewanen says, "As a thank you, Macy's is now rolling out this discount for the military. It is only for certain areas that have military bases with a location next to them, so Fort Benning would be the location that they would come shop with us."

To receive the discount, you must have a valid military ID.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. for