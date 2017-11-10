TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic blocked on Macon Road southbound following 2 car accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus emergency crews responded to a two-car accident on Woodruff Farm Road and Macon Road Saturday evening.

EMS responded following reports of injuries, however, no medical attention was needed.

Traffic is temporarily blocked going southbound on Macon Road.

Drivers should take an alternate route to avoid delays.

