UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

Opelika Police Department is currently searching for a 15 year old male with autism.More >>
Nine Columbus families are having to start over after losing everything in a fire.More >>
Columbus fire and police department are responding to a an accident with injuries on Woodruff Farm Road and Macon Road.More >>
Hundreds of cheerleaders and their coaches are in Columbus for the annual Georgia High School Association State Cheerleading Championship.More >>
Columbus police arrested a couple for printing U.S. currency. The Metro Narcotics Task Force received information about an individual that was manufacturing U.S. currency.More >>
An argument over an order of nuggets turned physical, but it also was caught on cell phone video.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
Jessica Widner was found Tuesday with a needle in her arm on the bathroom floor of a Kroger.More >>
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.More >>
