UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

COLUMBUS GA, (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department says they have safely located 15-year-old Shaillyah Pickett.

Police reported Shaillyah missing Tuesday, November 7.

"Thank you for your support in assisting us with locating our Missing Juvenile, Shaillyah Pickett. She has been located and she is safe," police said in a release.

