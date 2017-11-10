Large cash reward offered to find missing elderly Troup County woman

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman, and a cash reward is now being offered.

According to deputies, 75-year-old Carol Evans was last seen at her home at 238 Lower Lovelace Road on November 10 around 2 p.m. ET.

According to investigators, a person in the area saw a suspicious car that was described as a two-door rust brown cutlass possibly a mid to late 80's model with rims and a loud muffler driven by a black male.

The witness stated that the car turned on Lower Lovelace Road and was seen leaving at a high rate of speed, running the stop sign, turning left onto Shoemaker Road. The witness also says that he had never seen this car before.

"We want to stress that we are not labeling this a criminal matter at this time nor have we received information that leads us in that direction, however, all of our searches in the general area have not turned up any leads," Sgt. Smith said in a release.

Deputies are utilizing specially trained K-9 teams in hopes of finding Evans. Deputies say its possible she left walking from her house.

She is approximately 5'2 and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have possibly seen her walking in the area or know her whereabouts please Troup County Sheriff's Office at (706) 883-1616 or 911.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the community for its support and numerous people for volunteering to assist with the search.

