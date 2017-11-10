Troup County Sheriff's Office looking for missing elderly woman

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Carol Evans, 75, was last seen at her home at 238 Lower Lovelace Rd November 10 around 2 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office says its possible she left walking from her house.

She is approximately 5'2 and weighs 180 pounds.

As of November 11, Troup County Sheriff's Office says Carol Evan is still missing.

Friday night the Sheriff's Office utilized K-9 and aviation assets as well as searched the ground for several hours with no sign of Evans.

If people want to assist, officials are asking them to come to the command post at 238 Lower Lovelace Road for further instruction.

If you have possibly seen her walking in the area or know her whereabouts please call 911.

