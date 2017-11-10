Troup County Sheriff's Office searching for missing elderly woman

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Carol Evans, 75, was last seen at her home at 238 Lower Lovelace Rd November 10 around 2 p.m. ET.

Deputies have ended their search for the day Sunday around sunset. The search will resume Monday morning utilizing specially trained K-9 teams.

Deputies say its possible she left walking from her house.

She is approximately 5'2 and weighs 180 pounds.

Friday night the Sheriff's Office utilized K-9 and aviation assets as well as searched the ground for several hours with no sign of Evans.

If you have possibly seen her walking in the area or know her whereabouts please call 911.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the community for its support and numerous people for volunteering to assist with the search.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.