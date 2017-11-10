Troup County Sheriff's Office searching for missing elderly woman

A Fox News female contributor has come forward accusing a Georgia Representative of sexual assault 21 years ago. Jehmu Green has accused Georgia Democratic Representative Calvin Smyre of sexually assaulting her in 1996 in Chicago.More >>
The Christmas holiday is inching closer and this means an influx of people will be looking for a seasonal job.More >>
The downtown LaGrange Courtyard by Marriott hotel is set to open in December. The hotel will receive its certification of occupancy within the next few days, meaning the building is still under minor construction.More >>
The Greater Columbus Fair is now here in the fountain city. The festivities start Thursday, November 9 and it will last ten days at the Columbus Civic Center.More >>
