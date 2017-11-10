Troup County Sheriff's Office searching for missing elderly woma - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Troup County Sheriff's Office searching for missing elderly woman

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Troup County Sherrif's Office/Facebook) (Source: Troup County Sherrif's Office/Facebook)
(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Carol Evans, 75, was last seen at her home at 238 Lower Lovelace Rd November 10 around 2 p.m. ET.

Deputies have ended their search for the day Sunday around sunset. The search will resume Monday morning utilizing specially trained K-9 teams.

Deputies say its possible she left walking from her house. 

She is approximately 5'2 and weighs 180 pounds.

Friday night the Sheriff's Office utilized K-9 and aviation assets as well as searched the ground for several hours with no sign of Evans.

If you have possibly seen her walking in the area or know her whereabouts please call 911.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the community for its support and numerous people for volunteering to assist with the search.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station, AL

    Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station, AL

    Monday, November 13 2017 12:04 AM EST2017-11-13 05:04:46 GMT
    (Source: WTVM Viewer)(Source: WTVM Viewer)
    Firefighters are working to contain a possible structure fire on Lee Rd 222, in Smiths Station, AL. It is unknown whether there are any injuries related to this fire or the cause. Details are limited and New Leader 9 crews are on the scene working to find out more. Check back for updates.  Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
    Firefighters are working to contain a possible structure fire on Lee Rd 222, in Smiths Station, AL. It is unknown whether there are any injuries related to this fire or the cause. Details are limited and New Leader 9 crews are on the scene working to find out more. Check back for updates.  Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>

  • Woman accuses GA Rep. Calvin Smyre of 1996 sexual assault; Smyre releases statement

    Woman accuses GA Rep. Calvin Smyre of 1996 sexual assault; Smyre releases statement

    Sunday, November 12 2017 10:39 PM EST2017-11-13 03:39:36 GMT
    Georgia Representative Calvin Smyre. (Source: Calvin Smyre/Facebook)Georgia Representative Calvin Smyre. (Source: Calvin Smyre/Facebook)

    A Fox News female contributor has come forward accusing a Georgia Representative of sexual assault 21 years ago. Jehmu Green has accused Georgia Democratic Representative Calvin Smyre of sexually assaulting her in 1996 in Chicago.

    More >>

    A Fox News female contributor has come forward accusing a Georgia Representative of sexual assault 21 years ago. Jehmu Green has accused Georgia Democratic Representative Calvin Smyre of sexually assaulting her in 1996 in Chicago.

    More >>

  • BBB offers tips for seasonal job searching

    BBB offers tips for seasonal job searching

    Sunday, November 12 2017 3:31 PM EST2017-11-12 20:31:56 GMT
    (Source: WTVM File)(Source: WTVM File)

    The Christmas holiday is inching closer and this means an influx of people will be looking for a seasonal job.

    More >>

    The Christmas holiday is inching closer and this means an influx of people will be looking for a seasonal job.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly