Families struggle after losing everything in Overlook Club Apartment fire

Nine Columbus families are having to start over after losing everything in a fire.

The Overlook Club apartment complex went up in flames Tuesday afternoon, November 7, destroying 8 units.

According to an official, a woman was cooking when the grease caught fire.

Three days later, reality is setting in for those who lost everything.

“Just Monday we were just all laughing chilling, having a good time chilling. I left for work expecting to come back home, now I don’t have my home," said Frances Street.

Street says she is still trying to wrap her mind around everything that happened.

Three days after a fire destroying her apartment, she's coming back to see what is left.

"It was a lot of water, you could still see the smoke up in the ceiling, and when we walked into the front door, there was water already by the front doorway. And the kitchen, it was like a little pool," said Street.

Street's apartment located directly below where the fire began, suffering from significant smoke and water damage.

The street along with so many other families now having to start from scratch, and piece their lives back together again.

Street says she will still have a positive outlook and hopes for better days to come.

"Well, we're just going to move on and keep pushing forward, we'll get there and be stronger when we get to that point. Just got to make it through each day," said Street.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

The Leasing office at the apartment complex is accepting donations.

If you would like to donate specific items, families are in need of:

Toiletries

Clothing (infant to adult)

Blankets

Shoes

Monetary donations

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.