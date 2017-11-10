Marine from the movies speaks at House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Luncheon

(COLUMBUS, GA) WTVM - An ex-Marine, known for several Georgia-based movies, was in Columbus, to support military veterans like himself.

The House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley chapter held its 2nd annual "Heart of Serving" luncheon at the St. Luke Ministry Center.

News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis was the emcee for the event, which benefits the non-profit in Columbus that renovates the homes of military and public service veterans – 77 so far this year alone.

The keynote speaker was Ken Bevel, who was in the Marine Corps for 20 years and has since starred in movies like "Fireproof" and "Courageous" from Sherwood Pictures.

"There are so many men and women, in uniform and out of uniform, that has given sacrifices beyond what I can even imagine,” Bevel told WTVM. “I've been all around the world, talking about issues like fatherhood, marriages. This has given me an incredible platform to not only talk about those things but also share the Gospel."

Bevel has no other movie projects in the works. He's an Associate Pastor at Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany, GA.

