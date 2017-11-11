Chattahoochee Valley celebrates annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As many across the country celebrate the men and women who have served in the armed forces, the Chattahoochee Valley is preparing to start it's very own celebration and it's an annual tradition.

The Chattahoochee Valley celebrated the annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade Saturday morning.

It started on Broad and Dillingham Street in Phenix City and ended on Broad and 10th Street in Uptown Columbus.

Several floats and those honoring our U.S veterans participated in this year's event.

Our News Leader Nine's Sharifa Jackson, Barbara Gauthier and Mya Johnson participated in the parade.

Each year there are patriotic speeches on Broadway between 11th and 12th street and this year the same happened.

Parade spectators wore red, white, and blue while waving flags.

