SEGMENT: Rise Up Weekend event to include 'Unity March' against recent violence in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Holiday season brings laughs, love, and cheers but it's also a season of giving and that's just what one church in Columbus plans to do all next weekend.

Pastor Branddon Mays of Revamp Church stopped by News Leader 9 to tell how he plans to help the community in a big way with his upcoming Rise Up Weekend event.

Pastor Mays says he hopes the event will bring change by dealing with the root of the problem in reference to the recent violence that has been happening in the community.

The event will include a turkey giveaway, unity march, and much more.

It kicks off November 18 at 11 a.m. at 1501 29th Street.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.