Opelika police searching for missing 15-year-old boy with autism

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Opelika Police Department is currently searching for a 15-year-old boy with autism.

Justin Mims was last seen in the area of Oak Haven Trailer Park Friday, November 10 at 10:00 p.m.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, shoes but no shirt.

OPD, LCSO, EMA and other assets including a helicopter are searching for Justin.

Anyone who may see Justin is asked to immediately call The Opelika Police Department at (334) 795-5200.

